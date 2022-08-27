1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Spent 44 Years in a Barn, V8 Refuses To Die

More on this:

1 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Is a Numbers-Matching, Million-Dollar Barn Find

2 1964 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Over Four Decades Flexes 58-Year-Old License Plates

3 1938 Buick Comes Out of the Barn After 30 Years, It's an All-Original Survivor

4 Unmolested 1972 Dodge Challenger Wakes Up from 40-Year Coma, Original V8 Power

5 Big Barns Open Up To Reveal Car Collection Hidden for 60 Years, WW2 Torpedo Included