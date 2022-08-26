1962 Ferrari 250 GT Is a Numbers-Matching, Million-Dollar Barn Find

It's 2022, and 1960s Ferraris are changing hands for millions of dollars. It's hard to imagine that a Prancing Horse from the era would be wasting away in a barn somewhere, right? Well, this 1962 250 GT is proof that some of them are still locked away in storage, waiting for enthusiasts to give them a second chance.
It's unclear how many years this Italian drop-top spent in storage, but it's been long enough for both the soft-top and the interior to deteriorate. As for the paint, it's quite obvious that someone removed the original coating at some point, most likely to prepare the car for restoration.
And no, this Ferrari wasn't finished in red. The car left the factory in Blu Scuro, a dark shade of blue that's rather rare (though not necessarily desirable) on 1960s Ferraris. Especially when combined with a Rosso (red) interior, like this example here.
The cabin shows a serious amount of weathering, but the original upholstery is still in one piece. The missing floor mats allow us to take a good look at the floor, which appears to be solid, aside from some surface rust. The two-tone dashboard appears to be complete, while the wooden steering wheel seems to be the original one.
Speaking of originality, the seller claims that every single body panel on this Ferrari is of the numbers-matching variety with their correct number stampings still intact. The same goes for the 3.0-liter V12 engine, which is said to start and run. However, the seller points out that it will need a lot of attention to become road-worthy again.
Described as "possibly the last unrestored example on earth," this 250 GT Cabriolet comes with a set of new Borrani wire wheels, a couple of re-chromed bumpers, and its original tool kit. The seller also offers copies of its Italian registration documents and documentation by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini.
Part of the long-running 250 series that Ferrari made in various shapes and sizes from 1952 to 1964, this particular GT Cabriolet Pininfarina is a Series II model. The seller says it's car number 152 out of only 200 built (some source claim 212 examples were made). While not as rare as the Series I drop-top, built in only 36 units, the Series II is a desirable version nonetheless.
All told, this Ferrari is not a full-fledged barn find that's been forgotten in storage for decades, but it's a cool time capsule that's been waiting too long to be restored. Whoever wants to put it back on the road will have to come up with $1.275 million because that's how much Gullwing Motor Cars of Queens, New York, wants for this Italian classic.
That's a bit steep, though, because restored 250 GT Cabriolets have crossed the auction block for $1.1 to $1.8 million in recent years. Perhaps a six-figure sum is more suitable given the condition of the car?
