Big Barns Open Up To Reveal Car Collection Hidden for 60 Years, WW2 Torpedo Included

We rarely see hugely expensive Bugattis and Ferraris come out of barns nowadays, but this doesn't mean that all the cars that are still in long-term storage are of the mundane variety. The footage below is proof that we have yet to see all the gems that are still hidden in barns.
Documented by YouTube's "Mr. Goodpliers" this barn find is more like a collection that's part of Pioneer Village, a museum in Minden, Nebraska. It's home to a massive collection of cars, trucks, tractors, and various collectibles, most of which are being kept in 13 different buildings.
But while some are on display for public viewing, many items have been kept in locked storage for decades. And it seems that some of them haven't seen daylight in about 60 years.
As you might have already guessed, they're mostly derelict vehicles that will probably cost a fortune to restore, but the collection includes a cool stash of automobiles from the 1920s and the 1930s. And I'm not talking about your regular Ford and Chevrolet rigs.
You will also see a Star Four, one of the rarest cars of the era. If you're not familiar with Star, it was a short-lived marque assembled by the Durant Motors Company. Yup, the firm established by then-former GM CEO William "Billy" Durant.
Envisioned as a competitor against the Ford Model T, the Star was produced in various versions from 1922 to 1928. An interesting fact about Star is that it became the first company to offer a production station wagon in 1923. You can check out the Star Four at the 30:40-minute mark of the second video below.
The collection also includes cars from the 1950s and 1960s, starting with a 1955 Imperial. If you're into Kaisers, I spotted a Vagabond parked outside. Yet another short-lived classic, it was introduced in 1949 as a somewhat luxurious car with an innovative take on the luggage compartment.
Fitted with a rear bench that folded flat, it also featured a two-piece, double-hinged trunk lid. When set up properly, the sedan became a spacious hauler and one of the most versatile automobiles of its time. Sadly enough, the Vagabond was produced for only a couple of years and they're almost entirely ignored by collectors today. And by that, I mean that a pristine example can be purchased for less than $15,000.
The Vagabond isn't the only car parked outside though. You'll also see a couple of old Volvos, a few vintage trucks, and a large amount of derelict 1980s vehicles.
But this collection isn't just about cars. It also includes really old tank wagons, carriages that are probably more than 100 years old, and even the remains of a fabric-covered airplane. Oh, and I shouldn't forget about the World War 2 torpedo that shows up at the 21:00-minute mark of the first video.
It turns out some of this stuff will be auctioned off in September, but it's unclear what will go under the hammer. But if you're into old means of transportation and derelict cars, the lengthy walkaround below should put a smile on your face.
