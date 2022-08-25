1938 Buick Comes Out of the Barn After 30 Years, It's an All-Original Survivor

More on this:

1 1974 Ford Torino Elite Sitting for 15 Years Takes 2,500-Mile Drive, Not Without Issues

2 Watch This 1968 Chevrolet Nomad Station Wagon Fire Up After Rotting for 25-Years

3 This 1963 Buick Riviera Abandonded for 27 Years Cranks Right Up, Not Without a Few Issues

4 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Emerges After 52 Years, Unexpected Surprise Under the Hood

5 Barn Find Hunter Stumbles Upon Three Buick Reattas in a Semi-Trailer, Each Going for $10K