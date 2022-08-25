1964 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Over Four Decades Flexes 58-Year-Old License Plates

Chevrolet Impala was a model whose popularity skyrocketed overnight, evolving from the top Bel Air version to the best-selling car in the United States in just a few years.
The first half of the ‘60s witnessed an impressive ascension of the nameplate, as the yearly sales just went up with every new release. And the model year 1964 was the one that paved the way for a historic achievement recorded in 1965: the Impala became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year after WWII.
One of the Impalas that made the whole thing possible is right here, returning after no less than 44 years in hiding. eBay seller danaferrell says their 1964 Impala was parked in storage back in 1978, and right now, it comes in a condition that is indeed challenging but still doable.
In other words, this Impala is a restoration candidate that requires a ton of work before it can get back on the road, but what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is how original it continues to be. For instance, the car sells with both the original title and the original license plates from 1964, so whoever ends up restoring this Impala will eventually own a small page of automotive history.
It makes little sense to discuss what the eyes can see, and the seller themselves has provided a detailed description of the car on eBay, but it is worth knowing that there are parts that will require plenty of work, including the body.
The rust damage needs to be taken care of as soon as possible, but on the other hand, the doors, the hood, and part of the trunk still come in good shape.
The Impala was born with a 283 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, and while the engine is still there, there is a very good chance it no longer runs.
The bidding for the car starts at $4,900, but so far, nobody has entered the race to take the Impala home.
