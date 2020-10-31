Chevrolet Performance Rolls Out L8T Cast-Iron Cylinder Block

Back in June, the Blue Oval launched the Godzilla as a crate engine with similar output figures to the powerplant in the Super Duty line of F-Series pickup trucks. The biggest of the Big Three couldn’t let that be, which is why the L8T cast-iron block has been added to the Chevrolet Performance accessories catalog.
While it may be 0.7 liters smaller in displacement, the L8T packs a serious punch at 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque in series-production applications like the Silverado HD, Sierra HD, as well as the Express and Savana full-size vans. Intended as “the foundation for your direct-injected performance engine,” this fellow here “is very likely completely new to even the most knowledgeable enthusiast.”
Despite the relatively high compression ratio, the L8T is much obliged to drink 87-octane unleaded gasoline. The deep-skirted block provides additional rigidity to the bottom end of the engine while reducing harmonics, enabling high-output builds. If you’re feeling brave, this motor can also take a turbocharger or a good ol’ blower.
Similar in bore diameter and stroke length to the 6.6-liter Duramax V8 turbo diesel, the L8T doesn’t have a price tag yet. The longer stroke over the engine it replaces improves the low-speed torque, and peak torque is available from only 4,000 rpm.
The fifth-generation motor boasts direct injection instead of sequential multi-port fuel injection as it was the case with the L96 before it. Equipped with aluminum heads, it’s also light and compact for an N/A powerplant capable of 400-plus ponies.
Chevrolet is going to spill more details about the L8T block at SEMA360 next week, and in the meantime, let us remind ourselves how many crate engines are available from the golden bowtie right now. The range starts – of course – with the small-block series that ranges from the 350/290 Deluxe all the way to 450-hp mills.
Chevy further offers circle-track racing engines, LTs such as the LT1 in the Camaro SS, big blocks like the ZZ572 Deluxe with up to 727 horsepower, E-Rods, and Connect & Cruise packages. Given this diversity, it’s not surprising that “LS swaps” are the easiest way to give your project car or classic 4x4 modern performance.
