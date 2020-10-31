2021 Infiniti Q60 Adds More Features and New Exterior Colors, Priced at $41,650

Redesigned from the ground up for the 2017 model year, the Q60 enters 2021 with a host of improvements in the U.S. market. First and foremost, the rear- and all-wheel-drive coupe adds two new exterior colors in the guise of Slate Gray and Grand Blue.
Infiniti has also worked its magic in terms of standard features, which is why the entry-level trim now features rain-sensing wipers right off the bat. The Luxe adds semi-aniline leather for the seats, driver’s side power lumbar and side bolsters, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and remote engine start. This trim can also be spruced up with the Essential Package, which includes advanced climate control, navigation with lane guidance, as well as a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel.
The Q60 Luxe is also available in Dynamic Sunstone Red while active safety features now include Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and Around View Monitor. At the very top of the lineup, the Japanese interloper is offered with the VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine we’ll also see in the Nissan 400Z. In this application, we’re treated to 400 horsepower (406 PS) and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque.
The Red Sport 400 as it’s called can be furthered by the ProACTIVE Package for $1,700 over the starting price of $58,100 for RWD and $60,100 for AWD. This option includes adaptive lighting with High Beam Assist, blind spot intervention, direct adaptive steering, as well as lane departure prevention with active lane control.
As the headline implies, the most affordable specification available is $41,650 before destination charge. This means Infiniti has added $300 over the previous model year, which isn’t too bad when you think about it. The standard engine isn’t too bad either at 300 horsepower, making it more potent than the BMW 430i.
Be that as it may, Infiniti has a bit of trouble selling the Q60 stateside. Only 5,043 units were sold in 2019 as opposed to 18,621 units of the 4 Series.
