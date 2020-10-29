1977 K5 Blazer Packs Electric Crate Powertrain, Chevy Readies Market Rollout

A Guide to Replacing the Windshield Wipers and Buying New Ones

Chevrolet did not say anything yet about the pricing for the eCrate. It did say it is in the process of training dealers and aftermarket companies into how to make the best use of this electric crate powertrain. For decades now GM (and, by extension, Chevrolet) has been at the forefront of the aftermarket industry with its revolutionary crate engines. Hell, the bowtie company is the maker of the world’s largest crate engine, the colossal ZZ572 (572ci/9.4-liter), and even more insanities are in the pipeline. And some of them will be electric.Back in 2018, Chevrolet showed the world a special variant of the Camaro. Dubbed eCOPO , it had an electric powertrain. So did the 1962 C-10 pickup shown last year, and both were meant to preview the eCrate hardware Chevrolet will make available for the aftermarket industry.As this horrible year is slowly drawing to a close, here’s the eCrate in action again, this time on a 1977 K5 Blazer. Unlike the previous Camaro and the C-10, this one sports no visual modifications comapred to when it rolled off the assembly lines, and with these exact looks thewill be shown during the SEMA360 event (online between November 2 and 6).We’re told the Blazer packs the same hardware that would be made available to the general public from the second half of next year. That means a 60battery pack, a 200 horsepower electric motor, a DC-to-AC inverter, a DC-to-DC converter, and all the needed wiring harnesses, controllers and water pumps for battery heating and cooling.“As GM introduces a new fleet of electric vehicles, it creates an exciting opportunity to bring EV technology to the aftermarket,” said in a statement Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance and Motorsports.“Our vision is to offer a comprehensive line of Connect and Cruise systems from Chevrolet Performance – delivering a solution for every customer ranging from LSX V-8s to eCrate conversions.”Chevrolet did not say anything yet about the pricing for the eCrate. It did say it is in the process of training dealers and aftermarket companies into how to make the best use of this electric crate powertrain.

