Silver Flare Metallic 2021 Chevrolet Corvette HTC Looks Really Good

As General Motors puts it, Silver Flare Metallic “has a lot of travel” depending on the lighting and angle you look at it. The color also happens to be included in the retail price of the mid-engine sports car, which stays put at $59,995.This particular example of the breed is a hardtop convertible (starting at $67,495) with the Carbon Flash nacelles and body-color roof ($1,295). The spoiler on the trunk lid suggests the Z51 Performance Package is featured as well, and to whom it may concern, the go-faster option costs $5,995 instead of $5k because the FE2 Magnetic Ride Control Suspension is offered as a standalone option in non-Z51 cars.The seats appear to be the Competition Sport buckets, and they look marvelous in black for the center section combined with blue on the sides. If this car is the 3LT, you’re looking at $90,000 or thereabouts including destination charge and options.Because Chevrolet has a lot of 2020 orders left to fulfill, the start of production for the 2021 model has been pushed back from November to December. As you already know, the Stingray and Stingray Z51 continue to rely on the LT2 small-block V8 with up to 495 horsepower (502 PS) and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque on deck.The Z06 is expected to be presented in the first half of 2021 for the 2022 model year, and just like the C8.R racing car fielded by Corvette Racing, it’s going to feature a flat-plane crankshaft V8. Codenamed LT6, this engine will be twin-turbocharged in the case of the Corvette ZR1 and hybridized Zora.A second hybrid option is expected as well, potentially called E-Ray because it will combine the Stingray’s engine with one or two electric motors up front. According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, you can look forward to 600 horsepower and just around 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque.