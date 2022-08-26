Salvaged 1959 Chevrolet Apache Panel Van Turns Into the Perfect Restomod

The U.S. carmakers unleashed their creativity during the ’50s when some of the most remarkable models in car history were produced. The Chevrolet Task Force line of trucks might not compete with the Chevy Bel-Air or the Cadillac Eldorado, but it was still one of the coolest trucks ever made.
Despite its short career, the Chevy Task Force paved the way for the successful C/K trucks of the ’60s. It also had a GMC equivalent called Blue Chip, but GMC used its own engines. The Task Force family was divided into three lines, with the light-duty version called Apache and the medium-duty and heavy-duty variants named Viking and Spartan, respectively.
Like the rest of the family, the Chevrolet Apache was a badass truck, pioneering the wrap-around windshield, among other things. It was also the first truck in GM history available with optional power steering, power brakes, and V8 engines. As you’d imagine, it has massive charm, which explains the many restomods based on the truck. This one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is based on a 1959 Chevy Apache 3105 panel van, a popular option for small businesses at the time.
The Apache was modified in street-rod style under previous ownership. The work was completed in 2003, and the current owner acquired it in 2019. The modifications were extensive, turning the Apache into a modern truck. The Apache was fitted with a new subframe and suspension sourced from a Chevrolet Nova and front disc brakes for improved road holding and stopping power. The rear barn doors raise the coolness level to new heights, making this a great party van.
The power comes from a replacement 350-ci V8 crate engine featuring a FiTech fuel injection system and an Edelbrock intake manifold. There’s no indication of how much power this can deliver, but we believe it would be more than enough for the Apache. The exhaust system features a Dynomax Ultra Flo muffler and dual outlets. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission.
The cabin sports power-adjustable front bucket seats, and additional comfort features include air conditioning, power windows, a Bluetooth-capable head unit, and a flip-down entertainment system for rear-seat passengers. This cool restomod is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bidder offering $13,000. We think this Apache deserves a better offer, and in the four days left until the auction closes, it might get one.
Like the rest of the family, the Chevrolet Apache was a badass truck, pioneering the wrap-around windshield, among other things. It was also the first truck in GM history available with optional power steering, power brakes, and V8 engines. As you’d imagine, it has massive charm, which explains the many restomods based on the truck. This one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is based on a 1959 Chevy Apache 3105 panel van, a popular option for small businesses at the time.
The Apache was modified in street-rod style under previous ownership. The work was completed in 2003, and the current owner acquired it in 2019. The modifications were extensive, turning the Apache into a modern truck. The Apache was fitted with a new subframe and suspension sourced from a Chevrolet Nova and front disc brakes for improved road holding and stopping power. The rear barn doors raise the coolness level to new heights, making this a great party van.
The power comes from a replacement 350-ci V8 crate engine featuring a FiTech fuel injection system and an Edelbrock intake manifold. There’s no indication of how much power this can deliver, but we believe it would be more than enough for the Apache. The exhaust system features a Dynomax Ultra Flo muffler and dual outlets. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission.
The cabin sports power-adjustable front bucket seats, and additional comfort features include air conditioning, power windows, a Bluetooth-capable head unit, and a flip-down entertainment system for rear-seat passengers. This cool restomod is offered on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bidder offering $13,000. We think this Apache deserves a better offer, and in the four days left until the auction closes, it might get one.