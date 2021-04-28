1959 Chevrolet Apache Is a Fleetside Restomod That Hides a V8 Surprise

Trucks from the 1950s are some of the most beautiful America ever made. They're quite popular in the custom scene, and if you're tired of seeing the same old F100 lowrider build, check out this insane 1959 Chevy Apache restomod.
The Apache is part of a short-lived but extremely cool series of trucks called Task Force. They were offered from 1955 until 1961 and brought incredible design to the table. Apache is the name of the light-duty part of the series. The medium-duty was called Viking, while the heavy-duty is a Spartan.
It's only satisfying to see these vehicles getting the same treatment as a Bel Air—two-tone paint, lots of chrome, and polished to perfection. But the builder of this project went in the other direction, making his Apache appear ready for adventure.
Rob from RJ Fab brought his work over to AutotopiaLA, which made a feature video about it. The owner wanted a daily-driver restomod, but that meant ditching the light-duty underpinnings in favor of a sturdy modern HD chassis with AWD capabilities.
From what we understand, it is a Silverado 2500 chassis that had to be shortened 7 inches (178 mm) to fit the body. The suspension is a mix of old and new tech, combining custom leaf springs with Fox external reservoir shocks.
Other than that, the thing that really gets us is the bodywork. A shiny clear coat seals in scratches and dents, which the truck had accumulated over the past six decades. Even the wheels are standard to go with the rough-and-ready look. And everything is tied in by the spray-on bed liner, which you can see everywhere from the back to the interior and engine bay.
Thankfully, they didn't leave the stock engine in there because this thing looks super-heavy now. Normally, an Apache might have a 282ci (4.6-liter) engine sending about 160 horsepower and 270 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque to the back via a 3-speed. But under the hood of this blue beast, you'll find a 500+ horsepower LS3, so this vehicle is like a work truck and a Corvette rolled into one. It's also going to be a second home since there's a 5th wheel mount in the back.
