Coyote-Swapped 1955 Ford F-100 Has a “Superstition” Drive Through the Mountains

There isn’t anything occult about this nice ride, but the folks over at the Fat Fender Garage automotive customization shop did select Arizona’s Superstition Mountain range as the perfect background for their final test drive before turning it to the owner. And it clearly suits the restomod atmosphere.
The last time we checked out the handy work by the professionals behind the Fat Fender Garage, they were in the shop trying to find out how much Coyote power can be extracted on the dyno from a Whipple supercharged 1971 Ford F-100 dressed up in a neat LA Dodgers livery.
As it turned out, there were quite a few ponies (almost 570-wheel horsepower) hiding inside. This time around, their latest video (again about a vintage Ford F-Series build) doesn't focus on the performance credentials. They do exist in the form of a Gen 3 5.0-liter Coyote V8, as we can see at the 2:15 mark when there’s a peek under the hood, but it’s just a means to an end.
Instead, this video is mostly about the atmosphere provided by the serene blueish-green 1955 F-100 that got a new lease on life (they say it will rock just 600 miles/966 km on the odo when it reaches its Alabama owner later on) and went for the final development test on the windy roads of the Arizona range.
The truck, also equipped with a five-speed Tremec manual gearbox, a classic instrumentation set in front of the driver, and restomod-type AC system (in case you were wondering about the creature comforts), is putting its last 150 development miles (around 241 km) or so to “make sure it can handle all the weird little terrain and windy roads” after the full chassis build.
The truck looks magnificent (there’s a presentation up to the 3:30 mark when we embark on the cruise), the scenery is just right, the weather is perfect, so there’s no other way to put it: we wish it were possible to join the host.
After all, it seems there’s enough space on the bench seating (the blanket covering it was the owner’s special request, underneath there’s new parts), and thus we could experience the great handling provided by the Ridetech coilovers and how much we’d be sliding around when cornering.
