1959 Chevrolet Apache Fleetside Is the Orange Delight of the Day

With so many worrying things going on all around us, finding something capable of putting a smile on one's face is turning into an increasinlgy demanding endeavor. And then something like this comes along, and at least some things seem right in the world again.
The car we have in the gallery above is a 1959 Chevrolet Apache Fleetside, rebuilt and improved so that it looks better than it ever did.
Apache was Chevrolet's speak for the light-duty trucks of the so-called Task Force line, which was introduced as a replacement for the Advance Design line. The Apache was sold in Fleetside configuration starting with 1958, and has quickly become a favorite of the custom industry.
The cutom build we have here has been completed about five years ago, but some of the elements fitted on it are newer, like the Ridler wheels and tires that were added in January 2020.
This custom truck is the result of a full frame-off restoration that gave it a rebuilt Chevrolet 350 ci (5.7-liters) V8 engine, now featuring dome pistons, a COMP camshaft, aluminum heads and roller rockers. The engine is linked to a 4-speed manual transmission seding power tothe rear wheels.
There aren't many modifications made to the exterior in terms of add-ons and cuts. The most visible change is the delicious combination of orange and white that extends to the interior as well. Combined with the glass and chrome sprinkled here and there, the oak bed with stainless-steel bed strips and a matching toolbox, this Apache is a treat for sore eyes.
The truck was scheduled to go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach next month, but that has been postponed on account of the coronavirus pandemic, and now we'll have to wait until fall to see for how much it sells.
