Texas Metal 1955 Chevrolet Apache Beautifully Wraps Around a 502ci Engine

Although a short presence on the automotive scene, the Chevrolet Task Force series of trucks really made a mark on the industry. Introduced in 1955 and discontinued when the C/K came about in 1959, it left behind enough examples to support a very lucrative custom world. 19 photos



We reckon Ekstensive Metal Works is part of the famous bunch. These guys are known in the industry as Texas Metal, and they’re in the business of remaking cars, old and new, into unique projects, since 1994.



They did the same with a light-duty Task Force from 1955. The Apache, as this branch of the family is known, was the recipient of extensive work both aesthetically and mechanically, eating around $200,000 and about 2,000 hours of work in the process.



While careful to retain all the lines that make the Apache stand out in a crowd of trucks, the shop did leave its mark on the thing by smoothing it out, wrapping it in a color called Dune and providing it with just the right amount of chrome to make it shine.



The suicide doors the truck comes with open to a Sand interior that perfectly matches the exterior hue. A diamond-shaped instrument cluster is located on the dashboard, right next to a Kenwood CD player.



What happens under the hood though is something out of this world. Pop it open and you’re treated to an extremely clean and shiny 502ci (8.2-liter) that takes your breath away. It works with a three-speed automatic transmission.



The truck has repeatedly been on sale since it was made a few years back. It is presently listed on Earth Motor Cars, going for $129,950.

