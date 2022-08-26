Geely DHE1.5 Engine Beats BYD Xiaoyun With Thermal Efficiency of 43.32%

BYD seems to be pretty proud of its Xiaoyun engine. It was, until very recently, the most thermal efficient mill in mass production. According to BYD, it manages to convert 43% of the chemical energy contained in gasoline into movement. Before that, Toyota had the best work in that regard with the Dynamic Force 2-liter engine (41%). BYD’s kingdom was brief: Geely announced in November the DHE1.5 engine, capable of delivering 43.32% in thermal efficiency.

