2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV Heads to Brazil in Four Exterior Colors

Subjected to a number of recalls that include a worldwide battery recall, the Bolt EV isn’t long for this world. Chevrolet vice prez of marketing Steve Majoros confirmed that it’s going the way of the dodo as GM looks forward to next-gen EVs that include the Equinox EV. Be that as it may, Chevrolet still made a business case for the Bolt EV in Brazil.
To arrive at retailers nationwide in September, the Brazil-spec model is offered in four exterior colors. In addition to the pictured Vermelho Rubi (red), the palette further consists of Branco Summit (white), Preto Ouro Nego (black), and Cinza Urbano (gray). The Bolt EV promises 459 kilometers (285 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure instead of 259 miles (417 kilometers) as per the Environmental Protection Agency.
Chevrolet also quotes 203 metric horsepower (make that 200 broncos) and 36.7 kg·m of near-instant torque, which converts to 266 pound-foot. A subcompact hatchback, the Bolt EV needs 7.3 seconds from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) and 40 minutes to recharge half of the battery from a DC fast-charging station. One-pedal driving, adaptive cruise control, 10 airbags, parking assist, a 360-degree camera system, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bose audio, LED exterior lighting, heated seats and steering wheel, automatic emergency braking, and over-the-air software updates are only a few of this fellow’s highlights.
“The Bolt EV has always been a trendsetter,” said Rodrigo Fioco, director of Product Marketing at GM South America. “It launched in 2019 in Brazil, and soon became a reference among electric car enthusiasts for its innovative concept. The redesigned 2023 model adds even more sophistication and content to conquer those who are looking for an urban vehicle that is pleasant to drive and very refined for everyday use. This is because the premium car range will be the first that EVs will dominate.”
General Motors do Brasil isn’t prepared to give a price tag yet. For reference, the 2022 model used to retail at 317,000 BRL or about $60,400 back in August 2021. By comparison, the U.S.-spec Bolt EV retails at $25,600 for the 2023 model year following a $5,900 price cut from 2022.
