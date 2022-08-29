GM Halts Truck Production at Silao Plant in Mexico Due to Lack of Chips

Opened in 1996, the Silao plant in Mexico has been hit by a week-long production halt. Employing more than 8,000 people, this facility has been shuttered through September 4th due to a lack of semiconductors.
Production is expected to restart on September 5th. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit told Mexico-Now.com that “GM is actively working with its supplier base to resolve issues as they arise to meet customer demand.”
Regular- and crew-cab versions of the 2023 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and its GMC-branded sibling were originally scheduled to start production on August 29th. The week-long halt means that customers will have to wait a little bit longer to take delivery of their brand-new trucks.
General Motors also makes half-ton pickups at Fort Wayne in Indiana and Oshawa in Canada. The largest automaker in America notes that its North American truck-making facilities are not impacted by the chip shortage.
Both Silverado 1500 and GMC 1500 come with four engine choices in total, starting with a four-cylinder turbo. Codenamed L3B, the 2.7-liter engine replaces the 4.3-liter V6 of yesteryear with 310 ponies and 430 pound-foot (583 Nm) of torque at 3,000 revolutions per minute. It’s exclusively connected to an eight-speed auto rather than the old powerplant’s sixer.
L84 and L87 are the codenames for the small-block V8 choices, which displace 5.3 and 6.2 liters. Connected to a ten-speed auto, the free-breathing lumps are rated at 355 horsepower and 420 horsepower. Peak torque is estimated at 383 lb-ft (518 Nm) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) at 4,100 revs.
Confirmed by the order guide, the LZ0 inline-six turbo diesel replaces the LM2 for the 2023 model year. Produced at Flint Engine Operations, the Duramax-branded engine is rated at 305 hp and 495 lb-ft (671 Nm). Of course, this mill is also connected to the 10L80 developed by FoMoCo.
