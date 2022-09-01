Toyota Recalls 2022 Tundra Over Parking Brake Issue, Lexus NX Also Affected

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

ECU

Typical of the federal watchdog, thehasn’t published any information on this recall either. Be that as it may, Toyota is much obliged to explain that it’s a software bug. “The electronic parking brake may not engage/disengage properly. An EPB that cannot be engaged could be a noncompliance with a federal safety standard and result in vehicle rollaway, increasing the risk of a crash.”For all involved vehicles, authorized retailers have been instructed to update the skid controlsoftware at no cost to the owners. Notifications are due by late October 2022, which is uncanny because Toyota has already highlighted the rollaway condition that increases the risk of a crash.On this level, software updates take half an hour at most. Due to the ongoing chip shortage, dealers aren’t as busy as they used to be prior to 2020, which leaves them more time for service. So, why are notifications scheduled for late October instead of late September? It boggles the mind, alright…Toyota hasn’t specified the affected configurations of the half-ton pickup, but on the other hand, the attached release lists the NX 250 and NX 350. The 250 is equipped with a naturally-aspirated 2.5 four-pot mill that puts out 203 horsepower, whereas the 350 is rocking a turbocharged 2.4 four-pot lump with 275 horsepower and 317 pound-foot (430 Nm) of torque on deck.For the 2022 redesign, Toyota discontinued the free-breathing V8 in favor of a twin-turbo V6 engine. A hybridized V6 is available as well, packing a combined 437 horsepower and 583 pound-foot (790 Nm) of twist.