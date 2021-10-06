2022 Ram 3500 Laramie Arrives Down Under in RHD With Eye-Watering Price Tag

The Art Car Museum Is Auto Madness of the Best Kind and Part of a Long Tradition

Following the introduction of the 2500 Heavy-Duty, and 1500 Laramie and Limited models, Ram Trucks Australia, which is the world's only Ram-authorized manufacturer of RHD (right-hand drive) trucks, has now launched the 2022 3500 Laramie



Powering kW (375 ps / 370 hp) and 1,152 Nm (850 lb-ft) of torque. In this configuration, with the four-wheel drive system, it has a maximum braked towing capacity of up to 8 tons (17,637 lbs) and a payload of up to 1,724 kg (3,800 lbs). Despite its utilitarian nature, the vehicle sports an active noise cancellation system too, with anti-vibration devices, and acoustic glass.



Ram is offering the 3500 Laramie with standard leather-trimmed seats, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel, and digital rearview mirror.



Offered in the Crew Cab configuration with seating for six, it has a starting price of AU$162,950 before on-road costs, equaling to US$118,613 at the current exchange rates. By comparison, the 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x2 kicks off at US$52,295 in its home market, excluding destination, handling, and dealer fees. The Flame Red paint finish and Driver Assistance Level 1 Package will further bump the price by AU$950 (US$692) and AU$1,950 (US$1,419), respectively.

Powering the 3500 Laramie Down Under is the turbodiesel 6.7-liter inline-six Cummins engine, rated at 276 kW (375 ps / 370 hp) and 1,152 Nm (850 lb-ft) of torque. In this configuration, with the four-wheel drive system, it has a maximum braked towing capacity of up to 8 tons (17,637 lbs) and a payload of up to 1,724 kg (3,800 lbs). Despite its utilitarian nature, the vehicle sports an active noise cancellation system too, with anti-vibration devices, and acoustic glass.

Ram is offering the 3500 Laramie with standard leather-trimmed seats, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel, and digital rearview mirror. The truck is also equipped with 18-inch polished aluminum wheels, damped tailgate with power release, 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, park assist, forward collision warning with active braking, and lane departure warning.

Before becoming part of the brand's family in Australia, the 3500 Laramie underwent the same design, homologation, and manufacturing process of the smaller 2500 and 1500. The automaker states that around 50,000 hours of pre-build development were invested in it, in addition to 50,000 km (31,069 miles) of real-world driving, 20,000 km (12,427 miles) of durability testing, and 80,000 km (49,710 miles) of rolling road testing. Turning it into a right-hand drive vehicle required the sourcing of over 400 new parts, Ram says.

