Who Needs the Cybertruck When the Tesla Model 3 Is So Good at Towing

Despite some people deriding electric vehicles as not “real cars,” their capabilities go beyond what many gas-powered cars can do. The disturbing video you can see attached comes from Norway, where people actively use the Tesla Model 3 to haul timber.
Electric vehicles are extremely popular in Norway, with very few gas-powered cars still selling in the country. If you think this leaves the Norwegians unable to fulfill their chores or use horses instead, you’d be wrong. Despite some people’s belief, electric cars are good for more than just a short drive to the shopping mall. In fact, they can be real workhorses, as shown by the Norwegian farmers in the video.
No electric pickup truck is available to buy in Europe, and the Tesla Cybertruck might not enter production soon. For the lack of better options in the EV market, Norwegian farmers use Tesla Model 3 to get the work done. A couple of videos posted on Instagram show several Model 3 sedans towing 40-foot-long trees up a narrow dirt path in a forest area. It works, although the guy who posted the videos would’ve preferred to have the Cybertruck instead.
“@elonmusk.ab @teslamotors while we wait for the #cybertruck, we have to do our timber work with #model3 in Norway! Please hurry up, farmers are waiting across the country,” writes Knut Skinnes in his post.
It’s doubtful anyone could use a BMW 3 Series for the same job. But for an electric vehicle, with its smooth power delivery and the huge torque available from the get-go, it looks like a kid’s play. Clearly, this is not an ideal situation, though, hence the call for Elon Musk and Tesla Motors to step up their game and bring the Cybertruck to market.
Hopefully, Tesla will start Cybertruck production “in the middle of next year,” as Musk promised during Tesla’s second-quarter financial report. It’s also true that “next year” is a vague term for Elon Musk, much like the “5 minutes” we hear from our spouses all the time. Nevertheless, Tesla is said to be in the process of installing the necessary tooling and machinery at Giga Texas, so it shouldn’t take that long now.
