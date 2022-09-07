Fox Body Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Looks So Outrageous and Unreal on Gold Daytons

A few days separate us from the S650, the seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang's introduction, as it is programmed for September 14th, during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS).
So, everyone with a penchant for Blue Ovals should be happy. Well, almost. There might be some ardent Fox Body fans running around amuck and crying foul play, though. While most eyes are turned on the impending pony car introduction, some folks just cannot help but try to stand out in any crowd – and not necessarily for the right reasons.
A good case in point could be made here – even if only digitally – courtesy of the virtual automotive artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media), who shows some artsy hi-riser love for the (in)famous Fox Body Mustang. As always, the third-generation pony car elicits some strong feelings of adoration or rejection – both in the real world and across the CGI realm.
But one could also point out that, after patriotic-themed Dodge Charger Hellcats that celebrate Labor Day via the Hi-riser way, GTA-looking Ford and Ram trucks, or a nice pair of pastel Caddys, one could and should not ask for ReSpeck(t) when showing up with a green Fox Body Mustang GT 5.0 riding on humongous, gold-finished Dayton Wire Wheels. That is breezing it out level 1001 if you care about our two cents on the matter.
Anyway, it is entirely to be expected from someone only interested in 3D-modelling “exclusive big wheel content,” thus we can only observe that gold with forest green and white leather does not necessarily portray a very posh setup. Rather, it is that atmosphere when someone wants “a double burger with cheese,” as per the author’s assessment! So, does this (barely) get a CGI hall pass, or (definitely) not?
