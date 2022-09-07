Boss 429 Mustang Feels Like a Slammed Widebody “Hypnotizer,” Because It Is

While we count the hours of the remaining days before the official 2024 Ford Mustang S650 introduction, let us take a digital moment to remember the past, with a feisty variant twist.
For almost six decades, the legendary pony car has catered to all sorts of needs. But it did not do it alone. Instead, it had the help of countless variants. Some were third-party modifications, many were in-house-built variations, some were concepts, and a few (of course) were aviation-themed ideas.
But let us not forget about the race options, with a couple of them being some of the most famous ever. We are referring to the Trans Am-dedicated 1969 and 1970 Boss 302 Mustang, plus the flagship Boss 429 Mustang that was introduced in January 1969 to help Ford achieve NASCAR greatness during the height of the original muscle car era.
Naturally, both variants have amassed an incredible cult following which easily transcends the boundaries of the real world. So, over across the virtual realm, automotive artists are also keen to express their gratitude for the model’s timeless existence – in the best way they can.
Czech Republic-based pixel master Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, for example, finally takes a much-needed, long break from his HotCars dream ride periplus. Thus, after recently gracing fans with an old-school 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha that went insane and started goofing around as a beastly turbo drifter, he is now taking care of (or hypnotizing) classic muscle car enthusiasts, as well.
His all-black, almost murdered-out (save for a few crimson details and the chrome pony badges) interpretation of the Boss 429 Mustang called ‘Hypnotizer’ follows the customization and tuning world’s unwritten laws to the letter. So, there is a thoroughly slammed CGI atmosphere, a carefully integrated widebody aerodynamic kit, not-so-subtle aftermarket black wheels shod in humongous racing tires, plus a few restomod accents, such as the LED lights. Neat, right?
But let us not forget about the race options, with a couple of them being some of the most famous ever. We are referring to the Trans Am-dedicated 1969 and 1970 Boss 302 Mustang, plus the flagship Boss 429 Mustang that was introduced in January 1969 to help Ford achieve NASCAR greatness during the height of the original muscle car era.
Naturally, both variants have amassed an incredible cult following which easily transcends the boundaries of the real world. So, over across the virtual realm, automotive artists are also keen to express their gratitude for the model’s timeless existence – in the best way they can.
Czech Republic-based pixel master Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, for example, finally takes a much-needed, long break from his HotCars dream ride periplus. Thus, after recently gracing fans with an old-school 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha that went insane and started goofing around as a beastly turbo drifter, he is now taking care of (or hypnotizing) classic muscle car enthusiasts, as well.
His all-black, almost murdered-out (save for a few crimson details and the chrome pony badges) interpretation of the Boss 429 Mustang called ‘Hypnotizer’ follows the customization and tuning world’s unwritten laws to the letter. So, there is a thoroughly slammed CGI atmosphere, a carefully integrated widebody aerodynamic kit, not-so-subtle aftermarket black wheels shod in humongous racing tires, plus a few restomod accents, such as the LED lights. Neat, right?