Audi RS 8 Avant Is an Even Bigger Virtual Unicorn, Swanky With Aero Rooftop Box

Unlike its major German foes, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Audi is keeping an exceptionally low profile as far as model hype is concerned. But that is only valid in the real world, not across the virtual realm.
While Mercedes-Benz – at least in North America – has become a major darling of the ritzy aftermarket world, thanks to swanky heroes such as the S-Class limousine of the AMG G 63 off-road SUV, Audi is as subtle as its model designs. Hey, even BMW is faring better – though not necessarily for the right reasons – with its M anniversary and the controversies surrounding the looks of the X7 LCI or the all-new 7 Series and i7!
On the other hand, over across the digital reality realm, Audi’s stuff is looking way better. And, frankly, it is all courtesy of the virtual artist better known as hycade on social media, who can easily be seen as a massive sports car fan, but he is also keen to imagine feisty sedan or station wagon action when the need arises.
And it sure does, as far as the Ingolstadt-based automaker is concerned. Thus, not long ago, the pixel master swiftly imagined the fear in the eyes of W223 S-Class and G70 BMW 7 Series owners if such a thing as the Audi RS 8 ever existed. And, just to make sure it would stand out in any feisty sedan crowd, the wishful thinking Audi Sport limousine arrived flaunting a CGI slammed and widebody atmosphere.
Naturally, the hypothetical RS 8 was too good to be true, even when switching from a color that would have rivals green with envy to a shade that would make enthusiasts blue with sadness that it may never become real, at least as far as the D5 iteration is concerned. But do you think the CGI expert cares about that?
I bet not, since he followed them up with the logical step beyond the current, real RS 6 goodies. And, of course, that would be the stunning Audi RS 8 Avant, complete with the same slammed and widebody attitude, as well as a posh, aerodynamic rooftop box!
