Old Hummer H1 Alpha Goes Insane, Starts Goofing Around as a Beastly Turbo Drifter

But if you really want to launch yourself into an anti-campaign, there is nothing better – at least as far as Hummer fans are concerned – than an old, but still coal-rolling-gold 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha . This version was modified with GM's Duramax diesel engine and packed a five-speed Allison transmission to mitigate the underpower issue experienced by previous turbo-diesel engine users.Production lasted for a noticeably short period as even GM probably understood this was such a gas-guzzler and coal roller that all hope for humanity might have been lost if they continued to support it. Alas, this technically made the H1 Alpha a massive ‘forbidden fruit’ treat for diesel and humongousenthusiasts alike.Interestingly, after a lengthy period of continuing the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars , interspersed with some European shenanigans (of the Porsche 918 andC 63 widebody variety), we ultimately find out that Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is also passionate about the Hummer H1 Alpha.Naturally, since we are dealing with a prolific CGI expert , the 2006 H1 Alpha did not arrive on his social media reel in stock form. Instead, the Hummer behemoth goes against every off-road SUV credo it once had, ending up thoroughly slammed and featuring a bonkers widebody aerodynamic attire. But that is not all, as this digital project was imagined as a drift-style transformation.Well, it could also have been a railway engine if you asked me, for that matter. And one complete with a towering exhaust setup for the exposed turbocharger assembly. So, perhaps, it not only eats ‘coal’ but is also powered by CGI steam!