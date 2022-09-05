Old Hummer H1 Alpha Goes Insane, Starts Goofing Around as a Beastly Turbo Drifter

The Hummer brand was a major example of the gas-guzzling lifestyle since its inception. Even today, when GMC tries to pass the Hummer EV as something sustainable, the behemoth atmosphere has not subsided.
But if you really want to launch yourself into an anti-EV campaign, there is nothing better – at least as far as Hummer fans are concerned – than an old, but still coal-rolling-gold 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha. This version was modified with GM's Duramax diesel engine and packed a five-speed Allison transmission to mitigate the underpower issue experienced by previous turbo-diesel engine users.
Production lasted for a noticeably short period as even GM probably understood this was such a gas-guzzler and coal roller that all hope for humanity might have been lost if they continued to support it. Alas, this technically made the H1 Alpha a massive ‘forbidden fruit’ treat for diesel and humongous SUV enthusiasts alike.
Interestingly, after a lengthy period of continuing the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, interspersed with some European shenanigans (of the Porsche 918 and AMG C 63 widebody variety), we ultimately find out that Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is also passionate about the Hummer H1 Alpha.
Naturally, since we are dealing with a prolific CGI expert, the 2006 H1 Alpha did not arrive on his social media reel in stock form. Instead, the Hummer behemoth goes against every off-road SUV credo it once had, ending up thoroughly slammed and featuring a bonkers widebody aerodynamic attire. But that is not all, as this digital project was imagined as a drift-style transformation.
Well, it could also have been a railway engine if you asked me, for that matter. And one complete with a towering exhaust setup for the exposed turbocharger assembly. So, perhaps, it not only eats ‘coal’ but is also powered by CGI steam!
