2024 Ford Mustang 'Caught' in the Wild Is Nothing but a CGI Overdose

Ford will drop the veils off the new generation Mustang in a little over a week from today. Meanwhile, the muscle car keeps being subjected to all sorts of renderings, the latest of which applies a bit too much CGI, accompanied by a very clickbait-y title.
Thrown into the digital illustration blender, it shows it with the profile sourced from the current ‘Stang, and new front and rear ends. It sports an orange paint finish, has a hood vent very similar to the one of the real deal, as we’ve seen in the leaked images earlier this year, and was imagined sitting on the side of the road.
The latter part gives it a somewhat realistic flair, especially with the ‘person’ walking around it, coming closer, and bending down, but the truth is that despite the numerous spy shots, teasers, and leaks, we still don’t know exactly what it will look like. Not only that, but anyone who claims they do, and they’re not a high-ranking Ford exec, is probably lying.
Still, we can tell you that in all likelihood, it won’t have that much in common with the virtual proposal shared on video at the bottom of the page, and in the photo gallery above. And we reckon this won’t be the last time someone has their way with the new Mustang before the grand unveiling, scheduled for September 14, and they certainly won’t stop after the big premiere either.
We will wrap it up by reminding you about the powertrain family, which is understood to comprise the 2.3-liter four-pot and the 5.0-liter V8, said to produce in the region of 500 hp with no forced induction. The six-speed manual transmission will live on and will be offered next to the automatic one. It is believed that an electrified unit will be introduced too, and topping them all in terms of power and performance will be the Shelby variants.
