Cadillac GT8 Is a Buick GL8 Century MPV in Disguise, Looks Dope but It's Pointless

Not that long ago, General Motors – just like its Detroit peers – had a bucketload of minivans for its home market. Currently, the wind blows freely across the segment’s desert…
Today we are going to discuss a virtual Cadillac MPV. But to get there we first must remember the starting point for the Buick GL8 Century base of digital transformation. So, the latter minivan is a model produced by the Shanghai GM joint venture in China, since 1999.
Back then, it was eerily similar to many other representatives of the MPV segment produced under the GM banners: Chevy Uplander and Venture, Buick Terraza, Oldsmobile Silhouette, Pontiac Trans Sport/Montana/Trans Sport Montana/Montana SV6, or the Saturn Relay. See, there were more of them than grass on a baseball field when keeping the proportions, of course.
The SAIC-GM-produced model became successful enough to warrant the development of three subsequent generations, with the latest recently premiering in the real world and renamed to a posher GL8 Century. Now, Buick does not even sell passenger cars in North America anymore, let alone an MPV. However, Cadillac still maintains (for how long, no one really knows) an interesting mix of cars and SUVs.
And, who knows, maybe the MPV fashion will return, and someone needs to keep them ready, at least in the virtual world. As such, Sugar Chow, the digital artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, takes another break from his “Touring the world!” periplus for something fugly, err, sorry – for something with full ‘soccer mom joke’ potential.
Thus, here it is, the Cadillac “GT8,” a luxury minivan based on the Chinese-made Buick GL8 Century that some of the pixel master’s fans consider dope in its quirkiness – while others take a more logical stance and judge it pointless. Or at least with the potential to become a veritable “brand killer!”
Back then, it was eerily similar to many other representatives of the MPV segment produced under the GM banners: Chevy Uplander and Venture, Buick Terraza, Oldsmobile Silhouette, Pontiac Trans Sport/Montana/Trans Sport Montana/Montana SV6, or the Saturn Relay. See, there were more of them than grass on a baseball field when keeping the proportions, of course.
The SAIC-GM-produced model became successful enough to warrant the development of three subsequent generations, with the latest recently premiering in the real world and renamed to a posher GL8 Century. Now, Buick does not even sell passenger cars in North America anymore, let alone an MPV. However, Cadillac still maintains (for how long, no one really knows) an interesting mix of cars and SUVs.
And, who knows, maybe the MPV fashion will return, and someone needs to keep them ready, at least in the virtual world. As such, Sugar Chow, the digital artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, takes another break from his “Touring the world!” periplus for something fugly, err, sorry – for something with full ‘soccer mom joke’ potential.
Thus, here it is, the Cadillac “GT8,” a luxury minivan based on the Chinese-made Buick GL8 Century that some of the pixel master’s fans consider dope in its quirkiness – while others take a more logical stance and judge it pointless. Or at least with the potential to become a veritable “brand killer!”