“Komi,” an Unlimited Hill Climb Koenigsegg Gemera, Started Its CGI Life as a Cup Car

Sometimes, even a limited-production PHEV grand tourer with four seats and just as many motors (one ICE, three electric) is not enough when the imagination runs rampant. But what happens if you double up on the dreams?
Well, in the curious case of automotive pixel masters, you probably end up with a collaboration. Not long ago, the automotive virtual artists behind the karg_z and calcium_3d monikers on social media had a monster idea based on the Swedish hypercar. And it all started quite tame, in 3D, with Calcium thinking that Koenigsegg’s Gemera would be fit as a Cup car!
There’s a reasoning behind it: “when you need to go racing, but also have a family to take care of, you take this thing. 1700 hp (on E85), 4 seats, and a whole lot of fun.” Yep, that’s the gist of it, taking this astonishing PHEV grand tourer and throwing it along with the kids and groceries in the bends… But we told you, this is the imaginative realm of CGI automotive experts we live in, currently.
Alas, there is even more of the Tiny Friendly Giant (that’s the moniker for the Swedish inline-three 2.0-liter twin-turbo gasoline engine) than it meets the digital eye, because soon after Peter Kevin Kargbo (aka karg_z) chipped in for a bonkers setup of an already-crazy vehicle. Thus, behold, the Unlimited Class Hill Climb Gemera.
And, of course, they had to find a proper name for it when it was time to spread the CGI work among them, with Calcium doing the initial model seen in the CGI forest and then Kargbo taking care of the rendering duties for the digital high-speed highway splash of the carbon fiber-clad widebody monster! I think “Komi” is a nice touch for such a radical creation…
