Chrysler Is "Bringing the Power in 2023," Wants You to "Stay Tuned"

Subsequent to updating the 300 for 2023, and announcing a new special edition version, Chrysler took to social media yesterday to release a very unrevealing teaser for what is expected to be a new model.
In the Facebook post embedded at the bottom of the page, the Stellantis-owned brand simply says the following: “We’re bringing the power in 2023. Stay tuned.” And while that may not say much, we shouldn’t ignore the fact that the teaser was released just a few days before the 2022 Detroit Auto Show officially opens its gates.
As a result, it probably has nothing to do with the production version of the Airflow Concept, presented at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, and updated a couple of months later, which previews the company’s first electric vehicle. In all likelihood, the production model will launch in 2025, or that’s what most reports claim anyway.
In 2023, on the other hand, sister-brand Dodge will keep celebrating the HEMI engines, with more V8-powered products, because, in case you forgot, this will be the final year of the Challenger and Charger as we know them. Perhaps this will be a good time to finally give the Chrysler 300 that Hellcat derivative that fans have been waiting for, boasting the famous supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, rated at well over 700 hp.
Shortly after dropping the aforementioned teaser on social media, Chrysler announced that they will unveil a “special-edition vehicle” at the Detroit Auto Show, on September 13, so the mystery model might actually be due sooner than expected.
“Chrysler brand will host a press conference, and unveil a special-edition Chrysler vehicle on Tuesday, September 13, on the eve of media day for the first-ever, indoor/outdoor Detroit Auto Show, at Huntington Place and Hart Plaza, hosted by the North American International Auto Show.”
