The Diablo 300ZX Sounds Like a Digital Fairlady That Ate a Classic Lambo Whole

Once, nobody across the automotive world dared to dance with the “devil.” Now, we have ultra-luxury SUVs, EV pickup trucks, and other stuff that no one even imagined just a few short decades ago. And that is only across the real world.
While super-SUVs, EV hypercars, and mid-engine Americana record-breakers have become a thing of the present, over across the virtual realm things are even quirkier. No, seriously, they are. Just think of Chris Labrooy’s creations if you want a big name from the digital automotive genre.
Or, if you want a recent example, there is also the curious case of a couple of Cadillac Hi-risers dressed up in pastel attire when riding posh on Amani Forged 24s (a CT5-V Blackwing) or 28s, if you are into humongous Cadillac-V transformations. Now, what does that say to you? That nothing is tabu, anymore, right?
And that is even more outrageously valid when thinking about the CGI mashup category. A good case in point could be made here courtesy of the automotive virtual artists behind the loveghvst and godzillatr34 monikers on social media, who collaborated on something that will make both Euro and JDM fans start running amuck crying aloud their discontentment.
So, Ghast and Hasib B. decided to address the unasked, unwanted, and unwieldy question of what a Lamborghini Diablo x Nissan 300ZX mix would look like. The answer, unfortunately, is not that pretty – if our two cents are allowed on the matter. To make things worse (or better, depending on your POV, which is also always accepted and encouraged), Hasib also collaborated with Calcium, the digital creator behind the calcium_3d moniker, and presented a tamer, yellower CGI mashup version.
Of course, even though we did not want to, the latter is also embedded second below so anyone can deliver their appraisal on the rather dire, vintage ‘Diablo ZX’ matters…
