G2-40 Looks Like a Nissan 240SX Reinvention Few Silvia Fans Dared Hope For

Not to be mistaken with the iconic Datsun 240Z, the Nissan 240SX carried a different yet equally feminine moniker, as well as the Nissan S13 or S14 designation instead of the Nissan S30.
The legendary Z-car series initially marketed under the Datsun brand is also dubbed the Nissan Fairlady Z across certain markets. And it does have a nice ring to it. But so did the 240SX, which had a remarkably close technical relationship with the Silvia, the 180SX, and the European-market 200SX.
As such, no wonder that even today this compact sports car still enjoys a powerful cult following. Both in the real world, as well as the virtual realm, as it turns out. And most of them, naturally, revolve around racecar-style transformations. But there is no need to take our drag racing-loving word for granted.
A good case in point could be made here courtesy of Fatih Mehmet Yelkenci, the virtual artist better known as yelkencidesign on social media, who has imagined this digital build as commissioned work. Alas, the pixel master does hold additional rights – such as the (guilty) pleasure of naming the project as ‘G2-40’ because it sounds very much like that GT40 of Ford and Le Mans fame.
The “highly customized” Nissan 240SX has obvious racing inclinations, especially considering the massive wing strapped to the back, the slammed atmosphere, and the intricate widebody aerodynamic design, among others. But, more importantly, we have to ask ourselves if this 240SX reinvention is merely wishful thinking, or maybe something more.
And this is simply because the artist highlights both an automotive aficionado (who is currently rebuilding his dream 1967 Ford Mustang as a wide and low monster) as the originator of the idea, as well as his aftermarket outlet of choice. That would be Brad Lang’s Plan B Hotrods and perhaps when they move on to plan C, they will also make this stunning CGI modernization a heroic racecar reality!
