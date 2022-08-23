Watch a 2JZ-Swapped 1996 Nissan 240SX Get Stuffed With C5 Corvette Dust on a Drag Race

Not everyone understands drag races. For some, it’s a pointless challenge on the tarmac that completely writes off a contender based on a 10-second sprint. However, for car tuners, it’s a test of countless hours spent under the hood, tons of cash in parts, and relentless pursuit of engineering perfection. Hoonigan has mastered the art of pairing contenders. On a recent upload of This Vs. That, they put a fiery red 1999 Chevy Corvette against a jacked 1996 Nissan 240SX.

18 photos