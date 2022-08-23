Watch a 2JZ-Swapped 1996 Nissan 240SX Get Stuffed With C5 Corvette Dust on a Drag Race

Not everyone understands drag races. For some, it’s a pointless challenge on the tarmac that completely writes off a contender based on a 10-second sprint. However, for car tuners, it’s a test of countless hours spent under the hood, tons of cash in parts, and relentless pursuit of engineering perfection. Hoonigan has mastered the art of pairing contenders. On a recent upload of This Vs. That, they put a fiery red 1999 Chevy Corvette against a jacked 1996 Nissan 240SX.
We all know the Nissan 240SX as a drift legend. But this particular unit packs a 2JZ-GTE engine. Anything running a 2JZ stroker sends cold chills among contenders on the strip. This Japanese powerplant is an underdog among tuners capable of running insane numbers if the right buttons are pushed.
The red 1999 C5 Corvette might look like half its engine is piercing through the hood, but we promise it’s deliberate. The Corvette is a certified drag race slayer with a 70-year badge of honor. Think, big engine plus light-weight body. Add affordable pricing, and you’ll understand why every American with a paycheck will own or dream of owning a red unit at least once in their lifetime.
The 2JZ-swapped Nissan 240SX has a claimed power output of 800 hp (811 ps). It’s a fully built 2JZ-GTE engine with bottom-end CP pistons and BC rods. This setup is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission and weighs 2,900 lbs (1,315 kgs).
The rival C5 Corvette isn’t your regular straight-out of the factory unit. Under the hood, it packs a Smeding Performance 402-inch LS3 engine making 550 hp (557 ps). According to Jacob, the owner, it’s set up for twin-turbos with a small turbo cam, but they are running it with a 200 shot of nitrous instead. Jacob's C5 Corvette also runs a 6-speed manual transmission. It’s 50 lbs (22 kgs) heavier than the 240SX.
The first challenge was a 1,000-ft head-to-head drag race. The 240SX immediately ate some Vette dust during take-off after the driver missed a gear. It lost by a couple of cars. The second race was a 50 mph (80 kph) roll race. The Corvette let off before the finish line forcing a re-run.
We’d hate to spill the beans on what happened next. We recommend catching the rest of the action in the video below.
