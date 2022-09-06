Ford Mustang Fox Body Celebrates Three Decades Since Extinction With a CGI Revival

The iconic Ford Mustang went through massive changes over the years, and almost every generation has an extraordinarily strong character. So, how can you lend enough tribute to any of them?
Ford itself has paid ample homage to prior Mustang eras with the modern-retro S197 fifth generation. Alas, the current model has drifted off from its muscle-focused style credo and is now more into sports cars than ever before, according to some. And, by the looks of the 2024 iteration, the all-new S650 will be even more of the same.
But what if the Blue Oval designers respected the automotive industry’s recent EV cycle that is bringing back more of the boxy feel of models from the 1970s and 1980s? Well, that may not ever happen in real life with the legendary pony car, so it falls upon automotive virtual artists to portray an alternative universe’s vision.
No worries, one of them is already ahead of the pack, with Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, ready to bring back the one and only Fox Body Mustang! That is only natural, considering his imagined 2023 Ford Mustang Fox Body revival would arrive exactly three decades after the model was discontinued.
Of course, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video kicks off with the usual side-dish conversation – this time revolving around the various Mustang generations and his favorite design, the 1967 fastback coupe. Anyway, from the 6:47 mark, he finally kicks off the boxy CGI proceeds with hints of what to expect next.
And those include the integration of modified Lincoln Navigator lights (!), a couple of 2015 Mustang items (front bumper and mirrors, also restyled), plus a nice set of 20 or 21-inch wheels and wider tires, among others. So, does the Fox Body Mustang revival get our digital hall pass, or not?
But what if the Blue Oval designers respected the automotive industry’s recent EV cycle that is bringing back more of the boxy feel of models from the 1970s and 1980s? Well, that may not ever happen in real life with the legendary pony car, so it falls upon automotive virtual artists to portray an alternative universe’s vision.
No worries, one of them is already ahead of the pack, with Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, ready to bring back the one and only Fox Body Mustang! That is only natural, considering his imagined 2023 Ford Mustang Fox Body revival would arrive exactly three decades after the model was discontinued.
Of course, his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video kicks off with the usual side-dish conversation – this time revolving around the various Mustang generations and his favorite design, the 1967 fastback coupe. Anyway, from the 6:47 mark, he finally kicks off the boxy CGI proceeds with hints of what to expect next.
And those include the integration of modified Lincoln Navigator lights (!), a couple of 2015 Mustang items (front bumper and mirrors, also restyled), plus a nice set of 20 or 21-inch wheels and wider tires, among others. So, does the Fox Body Mustang revival get our digital hall pass, or not?