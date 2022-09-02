Black Madonna Independent Project Has Datsun 240Z, Porsche Vibes, There's a Catch

Now that everyone is passionate about the still imperfect 2023 Nissan Z, of course, the interest in its ancestors has exploded. But sometimes, things are not exactly as they seem.
And, as far as the automotive industry is concerned, this is more than 110% valid when dealing with the imaginative virtual reality realm. But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an interesting example serving as a good case in point here, courtesy of Robert, the virtual artist better known as rob3rtdesign on social media.
He is always passionate about all sorts of stuff – though mostly if they have a VW or Brazilian flavor. So, he has become known for his interesting depictions of Volkswagen models that were (in)famous across Latin America, such as the legendary Beetle or the iconic Type 2 Transporter. Now, on the other hand, he seemed to careen towards a little bit of restomod JDM love with his latest digital build project and collaboration.
Meet Black Madonna, a dark and menacing retro-styled sports car that has a stanced atmosphere and rocks a massive widebody kit. According to the hashtags, the sources of inspiration vary from TRA Kyoto’s Rocket Bunny (sold as Pandem in the United States) to the fabled first-generation Nissan S30, the Datsun 240Z. Alas, do not mistake this for a Nissan Fairlady impersonation – or even as a Porsche tribute.
Instead, as it turns out, this collaborative project with the pioneering Latin America widebody kit experts from MDR Custom & Race Parts is actually based on a different, albeit equally real car. That would be a 1978 Puma Automóveis GTE sports car serving as the prototype benchmark for the transformation. Even better, MDR allegedly intends to “start executing the unique project worldwide!” Hopefully, it’s not just restomod vaporware…
