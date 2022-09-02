No Hard Feelings - Fernando Alonso Picks Up the Autographed Cap From Lewis Hamilton

On the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton crashed, with the Alpine driver insulting the Mercedes driver on the radio right after. But it looks like there are no hard feelings as he went to pick up an autographed cap from Lewis Hamilton.
Right after the short summer break, Lewis Hamilton was ready to start fighting for wins again. Unfortunately, he made contact with Fernando Alonso shortly after the start of the race. Right after the crash, Alonso called Hamilton an “idiot”, adding that he only knew how to win races when starting from first place on the grid. Hamilton chose to ignore his comments and took responsibility for the incident.
Later, the Spaniard apologized (kind of) for his words. He shared: "First of all, Lewis is a champion, he’s a legend of our time. And then when you say something – and I’m sorry to repeat this – against a British driver, there is huge media involvement after that.”
Alonso added he wanted to apologize in person, too. Well, the two-time World Champion is a man of his word, so he did do that. In a new picture shared on Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One’s official Twitter account, captioned “Look who stopped by,” Alonso posed with Lewis Hamilton, holding an autographed cap from the seven-time World Champion.
In a series of pictures shared by Lewis on August 30, there was also the same cap with a sticker that read, “To Fernando.”
He added in the caption: “Even though the weekend didn’t go the way we wanted, after an amazing break it was so good to be back at work. I love my job, my team, and I loved the energy at Spa. Thank you to the team for all the hard work and thank you to the fans that came out to show love, I appreciate you.”
So, it looks like all is well again between the two drivers, who used to be teammates at McLaren.
