1972 Datsun 240Z Riddled With Mystery Shows a Rising Quotation Peril for Z-Cars

Even Jay Leno had wonderful things to say about the 2023 Nissan Z . Meanwhile, automotive virtual artists have made it their obsession since before the Z Proto was shown as a breath of retro sports car fresh air and a harbinger of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo VR30DDTT V6 performance shenanigans to come. But over in the real world, there is a peril regarding its ancestors.Look, a 2023 Nissan Z has a starting MSRP of “just” $39,990 and gives you access to a 400-hp mill, six-speed manual or nine-speed auto, and the opportunity to duke it out with the Toyota GR Supra. Hey, even the Z Performance is not that out of reach at $49,990, so why give yourself a headache searching for something else? Sure, we know the possible answers: long waiting times, massive price gouging from dealers, early-adopter reliability issues, etc.Plus, some classic Z-car aficionados just need to see Datsun written all over, along with the 240Z, 260Z, or 280Z monikers to make it worthwhile. So, the market for classic Datsun Z-Cars has basically exploded, especially in terms of pricing. Need an example? Here is a 1972 Datsun 240Z riddled with mystery that recently arrived like a proud two-tone over red JDM-style sports car in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors There, most of the questions will be left unanswered pending further investigation – such as why this 240Z dressed up in a custom two-tone white and blue paintjob, why was the red interior refinished, and why on Earth there is a TMU (total mileage unknown) on the 27k miles (43.45k kilometers) odometer reading? Alas, at least we know for sure this is a four-speed 2.4-liter inline-six ’ 72 Datsun 240Z that costs an arm and a leg, at an asking price of no less than $54,900!