1972 Datsun 240Z Riddled With Mystery Shows a Rising Quotation Peril for Z-Cars

Now that 2023 Nissan Z production and deliveries are finally underway, some folks could not be happier – both for the right and (terribly) wrong reasons.
Even Jay Leno had wonderful things to say about the 2023 Nissan Z. Meanwhile, automotive virtual artists have made it their obsession since before the Z Proto was shown as a breath of retro sports car fresh air and a harbinger of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo VR30DDTT V6 performance shenanigans to come. But over in the real world, there is a peril regarding its ancestors.
Look, a 2023 Nissan Z has a starting MSRP of “just” $39,990 and gives you access to a 400-hp mill, six-speed manual or nine-speed auto, and the opportunity to duke it out with the Toyota GR Supra. Hey, even the Z Performance is not that out of reach at $49,990, so why give yourself a headache searching for something else? Sure, we know the possible answers: long waiting times, massive price gouging from dealers, early-adopter reliability issues, etc.
Plus, some classic Z-car aficionados just need to see Datsun written all over, along with the 240Z, 260Z, or 280Z monikers to make it worthwhile. So, the market for classic Datsun Z-Cars has basically exploded, especially in terms of pricing. Need an example? Here is a 1972 Datsun 240Z riddled with mystery that recently arrived like a proud two-tone over red JDM-style sports car in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
There, most of the questions will be left unanswered pending further investigation – such as why this 240Z dressed up in a custom two-tone white and blue paintjob, why was the red interior refinished, and why on Earth there is a TMU (total mileage unknown) on the 27k miles (43.45k kilometers) odometer reading? Alas, at least we know for sure this is a four-speed 2.4-liter inline-six ’72 Datsun 240Z that costs an arm and a leg, at an asking price of no less than $54,900!
