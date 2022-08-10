Beefy-Looking 1970 GMC K2500 Stepside Pickup Truck Comes From Texas, of Course

The C/K series of trucks were produced by General Motors between the 1960 and 2002 model years, and sold under Chevrolet and GMC banners with flying colors. And, naturally, the series’ legacy endures to this day.
The second-generation C/Ks were produced starting with the 1967 model year and General Motors internally designated them as the “Action Line.” That was right in the midst of the company’s expansion of its utility offerings with SUV siblings such as the Chevy Suburban (GMC Carryall) or the Chevy K5 Blazer (GMC K5 Jimmy) off-roaders.
But some people did not need all those people-hauling capabilities and instead just wanted an earnest truck with two seats and a whole lot of bed space, plus a bit of adventurous spirit. Such might have been the case with the first owner of this 1970 GMC K2500 Stepside 4x4 pickup truck – though their exact story may be forever lost in translation, or at least while the classic car dealership prepares the usual, lengthy description.
Alas, we do not have the luxury of waiting so long, as perhaps someone is desperately searching the Internet ethers for a beefy-looking yet classy K2500 pickup truck for work and leisure duties. If so, then perhaps this example that sits proudly restored in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors dressed up in burgundy plus two-tone cream and maroon might just do the trucker’s trick or treat.
Equipped with the well-known 350ci V8 and automatic transmission, this air-conditioned pickup with powered steering and brakes (plus a vintage-looking yet modern audio system) is a Texas truck through and through. That is about all we really know about its whereabouts, though. Luckily, this classic case of TMU – total mileage unknown – is of lesser importance because the vehicle has just 73 miles (117 km) since it underwent the restoration procedure responsible for making this Stepside look flawless.
As for the asking price, the quotation might be less to our liking than the actual pickup truck package since the dealership is aiming for a paycheck of no less than $52,900!
