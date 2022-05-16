$50k Nissan Z Performance Drags Supra 3.0 and Mach 1, Turns Out Slower Than Both

More on this:

1 Five V12-Lambos Line Up for a 10-Second Race, Hold Your Bets

2 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, It Might Shock You to See Who Won

3 355 SBC 1928 Ford Model A Drags Bone Stock 2020 Jeep Trackhawk, Narrowly Loses

4 Ferrari F8 Tributo Drags Charger SRT Hellcat, GT-R, and R8, Easily Destroys All

5 The Ultimate Hot Wheels Drag Race Takes Place in a Backyard, It's a 64-Car Battle Royale