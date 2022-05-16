$50k Nissan Z Performance Drags Supra 3.0 and Mach 1, Turns Out Slower Than Both

The great news is that finally, and at long last, Nissan has revealed the U.S.-spec pricing information for its highly-anticipated 2023 Z (seventh generation), and it trumps most competitors. The unwelcome news is that, according to Hagerty and Jason Cammisa, it cannot keep up with the GR Supra 3.0 or Ford Mustang Mach 1 in a straight-line acceleration test.
Alas, as always, there is a silver lining. So, we just found out that a base 2023 Nissan Z will start at an MSRP of $39,990 (plus destination and handling of $1,025), which is almost on par with the legendary $37,275 Ford Mustang GT Fastback and significantly cheaper than a Toyota GR Supra. Remember, the latter kicks off at $43,540 in 2.0-liter configuration, while the 3.0 has an MSRP of $51,890!
All that base model consideration is discarded, though, for the Hagerty series titled “Cammisa's Drag Race Replay,” and a $49,990 (plus $1,025) 2023 Z Performance makes its way onto the dusty Willow Springs racetrack. There, it will duke it out with the mostly evenly-priced GR Supra 3.0 and a premium $56k Mustang Mach 1 contender to see who’s a quarter-mile drag racing boss.
Well, no point in hiding the results: it is not the 2023 Nissan Z Performance because it simply “needs grippier tires.” And do not berate us for spilling the beans, Hagerty did it first with the cool description that also includes “instrumented testing results,” as well as the chaptered timestamps with quick explanations! Alas, there is always fun in watching this unfold.
Plus, the differences between a Mustang Mach 1, GR Supra 3.0, and 2023 Z are quite fine and will easily get influenced by the driving style, altitude, and temperature, as well as the choice of tires. The upcoming Z dragstrip races are surely going to be fun on a prepped surface. Additionally, do not miss out on the massive 2010 Aston Martin V8 Vantage 4.7 bonus!
