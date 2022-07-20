1969 Dodge Super Bee With 440ci Six Pack Will Make Everyone Go Green With Envy

Normally, bees are winged insects sharing an evolutionary relationship with wasps and ants but have one of the most important natural roles on Earth (pollination). Plus, they (sometimes) also produce honey. But how about Super Bees?
Well, those are quite rare indeed and usually strike out far away from their normal namesakes. No, do not hurry to call them the superheroes of the social and colonial bees. Instead, they are a rare breed of Dodges – originally devised as a mid-size muscle car back during the 1968 to 1971 model years. Then, they were also a presence in Mexico during the 1970s, as well as a contemporary idea for the current Dodge Charger sedan. But those two are beside the point here.
Instead, let us focus on the original Dodge Super Bee – the one developed on the backbones of the Coronet two-door coupe as a low-priced muscle car sibling to the Plymouth Road Runner. Naturally, everything revolved around an all-V8 lineup of engines: the 383ci Magnum, 426ci Hemi, and the big boss of a 440ci Six Pack. Any of them is quite rare now, indeed, but that is an order of magnitude of an understatement as far as the latter flagship version is concerned.
So, what we have here is a pristine-looking 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee rocking the 390-horsepower 440ci 3x2bbl Six Pack V8, plus a stunning exterior and interior color reel and not enough details to relate to. It resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, who at the time of press still hadn’t found the time to write down a proper description.
Alas, the highlights are still way too easy to extract. The Super Bee flaunts a serious, all-black interior where nothing will detract the upcoming new owner from man- or lady-handling the high four-speed manual transmission stick or ogle at the 49,387 “original miles” (79,481 km) reading tucked inside the odometer. Plus, the exterior will make everyone green with envy as they watch the classic muscle car go like a sting (rather than stink) on red-accented black steelie wheels.
Now, do you need to know more, or is the asking price of $179,900 enough of a party crasher?
