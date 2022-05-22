1969 Dodge Super Bee A12 vs. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

From all-electric cars to diesel-fed trucks, drag racing includes pretty much every vehicle out there nowadays. But if you're still hooked on more traditional encounters between stock-appearing, classic muscle cars, this duel will definitely tickle your fancy.
Both contenders come from 1969, one of the greatest years of the golden muscle car era. On one lane we have a Chevrolet Camaro SS396, while the second lane sees a Dodge Super Bee join in on the quarter-mile fun.
While it wasn't the most powerful Camaro that rolled off the assembly line in 1969, the SS396 is no slouch either. Fitted with a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 engine with a solid lifter cam, an aluminum intake manifold, four-bolt mains, and a Holley 780 carb, this SS generated 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque right from the showroom.
This one's also equipped with the optional 4.10 rear axle, which makes it that much more capable at the drag strip. Oh, and it's one of fewer than 5,000 Camaros ordered with the L78 V8 in 1969.
The 1969 Dodge Super Bee in the other lane is a bit more special though. Ordered with the A12 package, it draws juice from a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 with three two-barrel carburetors, an aluminum intake manifold, and a heavy-duty radiator. A layout that has graced only 661 cars that year (with an automatic gearbox).
With a compression ratio of 10.5:1, which was higher than the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi's that year, the 440 rocks an impressive 390 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist. But while it packs a bit more oomph, the Super Bee is a tad heavier, carrying an extra 300 pounds (136 kg) compared to the Camaro.
The duel turns out to be quite the drama, with the Camaro scoring a narrow win in the first race. The Super Bee fights back in the second encounter, winning it with a slower ET thanks to a perfect off-the-line sprint. The deciding race is as close as they get, with the Chevy crossing the finish line only inches (and just 0.1 seconds quicker) before the Super Bee.
Before you hit the play button below, you should also know that these cars participate in the Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race series, which allows certain modifications to the drivetrain. The footage was shot in 2021, at the 27th running of the event.
