Bar an Apocalypse This Ford F-550 Is Ready for Any Severe Duty While Overlanding

Right now, if you’re a Blue Oval pickup truck fan and want the most out of your workhorse, maybe an upgrade from F-150 to Super Duty would be in order. But what happens if you want even more?
So, the Super Duty line kicks off with the F-250 XL at an MSRP of less than $40k. But wait, you can easily go to extremes without breaking the bank (too much), so there’s also the F-350 or F-450 out there. Then again, maybe you want complete and absolute control over what happens behind the crew compartment?
Well, the Super Duty Chassis Cabs are the right answer – as it turned out to be this 2019 Ford F-550 XLT SuperCab for its sole prior owner. Alas, that was all up to a point and some 12,552 (20,200 km) later, this red monster has landed pristine in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Once there, it awaits saving by thrill-seeking adventurers because it is a thoughtfully remastered globetrotting overlander.
And bar any all-consuming apocalypse, it certainly looks ready for anything – all thanks to a few cool improvements. Because the description is still a little bit scarce, we noticed the Severe Duty conversion was performed by a Hurst, Texas-based company called DBL Design, which specializes in such shenanigans for the F-450 and F-550 series of trucks. But then, there is more amiss.
Sure, the red body is highly promising when riding that high and the engine bay holds a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 that should lend it plenty of oomph. But the real magic happens on top of the chassis, which is where the previous owner worked with the Overland Bound store to outfit the F-550 for exploration – complete with a Four Wheel Campers Grandby “ultimate truck topper camper” and a host of additional accessories from Thule, Warn, Wavian, Main Line Overland, and whatnot.
As for pricing, one better have not asked, but here it is, the quotation stands equally high and proud at exactly $219,900!
