Tough 2024 Ford F-Series Super Duty Gets Imagined With Simplified Pickup Design

With the current woes – ample recalls and GM snatching the full-size pickup truck sales title after the first six months of the year – it is amply clear that Ford needs to do something big.
And the rumor mill is currently going crazy over the arrival of an updated or all-new, fifth-generation Ford F-Series Super Duty model roster. That is probably going to prop the ailing F-150 alongside the success of the F-150 Lightning to perhaps snatch back the title. If not for this year, at least for 2023.
But, of course, it also depends on whether we are going to receive the upcoming Super Duty just in the nick of time or not. As far as news outlets and virtual automotive artists are concerned, they are doing their best to keep us enticed – complete with spied prototypes and unofficial reveals. And they sometimes work them both in the same feature.
Such is the case with Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is again peeling off the camouflage for us to see an upcoming model. So, after the recent behind-the-scenes making-of videos with the 2024 Honda Accord or next Tesla Model 3, the CGI expert jumps across the popular heavy pickup truck bandwagon for an F-Series Super Duty preview.
As always, the author is not kicking off the proceeds with the actual redesign but rather muses about what is going on with the current Ford Super Duty and what novelties brought the recent spy shots to the CGI table. Only then does he start with the digital brush strokes (at the 5:15 mark, to be more precise) and goes out on a limb suggesting the “refreshed” Blue Oval workhorse will arrive on the market with a heavily “simplified design.”
Naturally, do take all of this with a healthy dose of salt, as there have been many surprises along the arduous way towards the official reveal…
But, of course, it also depends on whether we are going to receive the upcoming Super Duty just in the nick of time or not. As far as news outlets and virtual automotive artists are concerned, they are doing their best to keep us enticed – complete with spied prototypes and unofficial reveals. And they sometimes work them both in the same feature.
Such is the case with Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is again peeling off the camouflage for us to see an upcoming model. So, after the recent behind-the-scenes making-of videos with the 2024 Honda Accord or next Tesla Model 3, the CGI expert jumps across the popular heavy pickup truck bandwagon for an F-Series Super Duty preview.
As always, the author is not kicking off the proceeds with the actual redesign but rather muses about what is going on with the current Ford Super Duty and what novelties brought the recent spy shots to the CGI table. Only then does he start with the digital brush strokes (at the 5:15 mark, to be more precise) and goes out on a limb suggesting the “refreshed” Blue Oval workhorse will arrive on the market with a heavily “simplified design.”
Naturally, do take all of this with a healthy dose of salt, as there have been many surprises along the arduous way towards the official reveal…