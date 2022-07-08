1985 GMC SUV Will Allow You to Holler “Clean Jimmy” Without Fear of K5 Reprisals

Before there were any hulking, modern full-size four-door SUVs like today and before GM decided to confuse us with the smaller S-10 Blazer and S-15 Jimmy, there were only the big, cool Chevy K5 Blazer and GMC Jimmy.
Sure, there was also stuff like the International Harvester Scout or the Ford Bronco but let us keep our story confined to the realm of full-size General Motors truck-based SUVs. Otherwise, how would you be able to concentrate on the 1985 GMC Jimmy at hand? And it is well worth the effort of narrowing the search, it seems.
So, rocking a 5.0-liter V8, 4x4 traction, and automatic transmission, the Chevy K5 Blazer full-size SUV brother from another GM mother of a 1985 GMC Jimmy is in GKM's tender loving care. Sitting proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, this ’85 Blazer…, err, sorry, Jimmy looks pristine – as if it has never seen a single mile of off-road shenanigans.
Best of all, this can do it all, according to the description – from popping the top off (with some help, of course) and cruising down the Cali coastline to hitting the trails up on the mountains, as high as possible. Or so they say! Anyway, the actual highlights include stuff like the two-tone silver and gray exterior, a matching gray interior, a never-ending stream of chrome details, tough painted steelies shod in all-terrain tires, and many more.
Inside, there is an aftermarket stereo unit to make sure you will be heard when the top is down, as well as the cool floor-mounted 4WD selector for when the tough gets going. Under the hood of this Sierra Classic resides the ubiquitous Chevy/GMC 5.0-liter V8 engine, complete with “some tasteful Edelbrock upgrades.” And underneath the body, there are also more aftermarket goodies – such as the KYB shocks.
Last, but not least, comes the question of pricing – there’s marginally good news here, as the GMC Jimmy with 71,566 miles (about 115,174 km) is exactly $26,900.
So, rocking a 5.0-liter V8, 4x4 traction, and automatic transmission, the Chevy K5 Blazer full-size SUV brother from another GM mother of a 1985 GMC Jimmy is in GKM's tender loving care. Sitting proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, this ’85 Blazer…, err, sorry, Jimmy looks pristine – as if it has never seen a single mile of off-road shenanigans.
Best of all, this can do it all, according to the description – from popping the top off (with some help, of course) and cruising down the Cali coastline to hitting the trails up on the mountains, as high as possible. Or so they say! Anyway, the actual highlights include stuff like the two-tone silver and gray exterior, a matching gray interior, a never-ending stream of chrome details, tough painted steelies shod in all-terrain tires, and many more.
Inside, there is an aftermarket stereo unit to make sure you will be heard when the top is down, as well as the cool floor-mounted 4WD selector for when the tough gets going. Under the hood of this Sierra Classic resides the ubiquitous Chevy/GMC 5.0-liter V8 engine, complete with “some tasteful Edelbrock upgrades.” And underneath the body, there are also more aftermarket goodies – such as the KYB shocks.
Last, but not least, comes the question of pricing – there’s marginally good news here, as the GMC Jimmy with 71,566 miles (about 115,174 km) is exactly $26,900.