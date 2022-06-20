1986 GMC K1500 Is a Crimson, Lifted, Cheap ‘Square Body’ That Won't Disappoint

Sure, expectations need to be adjusted accordingly, if you ask us. After all, we are dealing with a 92k-mile, lifted third-generation General Motors C/K 4x4 pickup truck that is over 35 years old.
GM pickup truck fans have a special relationship with the company’s products that is often saner and more logical than its OEM counterpart. Take the third generation of the legendary C/K series range of trucks, for example. While General Motors officially dubbed it as the “Rounded Line,” its enthusiasts have always referred to it as the ‘Square Body’ family.
Now, take a look at this old-school, lifted crimson truck that resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, and tell us – which one is a more accurate description of reality? Well, no need to answer that, it was all rhetorical, as fans have already made up their minds.
And they continue to swell the ranks of C/Ks that stand out in any pickup truck crowd. This red over red unit will do the same once it finds a new owner to accept both its strengths and potential flaws. We are dealing, after all, with a truck that has been driven for exactly 91,951 miles (that’s 147,981 km), so we all need to manage expectations.
However, that will not be hard to do since this lifted 4x4 pickup truck has all the right credentials for an easy-to-maintain workhorse and adventure sidekick: a Single Cab configuration with a huge bed that already has an aftermarket bed liner, a 350ci V8 engine linked to an automatic transmission, and a beefy lift kit to easily clear those cool 35-inch Mickey Thompson Baja MTZ tires.
Naturally, most people would get stuck across the murky pricing terrain. Not this truck, though, and it is not just courtesy of the “4WD transfer case and a set of beefy axles,” but also due to the sensible asking price of exactly $19,900. Not bad for a lifted truck hoot that also has a massive aftermarket horn setup, right?
