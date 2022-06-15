Fuel-Injected 1955 Chevy Bel Air Tri-Five Is a 350ci Holley Sniper EFI V8 Dream

Just as Chevrolet is increasingly focusing on electric vehicles like the 2024 Silverado, Equinox, and newly unveiled Blazer RS EVs to show they can change, fans are probably looking to leave some ICE things alone.
Not necessarily lonely but rather in AC garage solitude, in between cool Sunday Tri-Five rides. Or, at least, that is what I would do with this '55 Bel Air. Alas, it is not mine to decide, as it still waits for a new owner while proudly flaunting a two-tone blue and white over a matching interior. By the way, this representative of a legendary GM series is not even that costly when bought from Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, but let us not get ahead of ourselves with the pricing details.
First, we need to assess the highlights, of course. This Bel Air Tri-Five (which shares the honor with the 150, 210, and Nomad models) is a cool hardtop dressed up in a period-correct white and turquoise two-tone paint, and all the chrome shines brightly under the summer sun like it is the middle of the 1950s all over again. Daydreaming should stop without delay while interested buyers ogle at the rare, optional bumper grille and fender guards or “the authentic factory spare tire Continental kit.”
Moving inside, this rock-and-roll ear time capsule features a matching two-tone atmosphere, “period correct clear vinyl seat covers,” as well as many other iconic options that are widely referenced in the dealership’s description. No time to enumerate all as we need to move on towards the unrestored yet well-presented underbody (it is a California car, of course) and then also quickly peek under the long hood.
There, a “newer Chevrolet 350ci V8 topped with a Holley Sniper EFI mounted on a Chevrolet Performance dual-plane aluminum intake and electronic ignition” resides proudly alongside a Turbo-Hydramatic three-speed automatic transmission and a Holley Flowmaster exhaust to point out this 1950s cruiser will also rumble during the road trips. As for the asking price, that one is not that huge on the account of dropping some authenticity in favor of a little modernity, so perhaps a $54,900 quotation will be the right one to secure this vintage ride.
