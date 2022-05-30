Low-Mile 1974 Plymouth Road Runner GTX Will Go “Beep Beep” for You and Just 55k

Envisioned as a more affordable performance-focused model of Plymouth’s upscale GTX – the gentleman’s muscle car, according to popular opinion – Road Runners ended up engulfing the latter moniker by the start of their second generation.
From 1972 onward, the GTX was no longer a separate series and thus the basis of the Road Runner GTX was formed with help from the 280-horsepower 440ci V8 engine. So, do not feel surprised that a 1974 model year features this cool combination, the “voice of Road Runner” courtesy of Warner Bros, as well as a stunning burgundy/white attire.
Packing a Burnished Red Metallic look combined with a gorgeous white top and Road Runner-branded white stripes, this unit is allegedly one of just 386 produced, according to the used car dealership’s description. Featuring a white interior, it resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with just 27,808 original miles (44,753 km) on the odometer.
Allegedly built for the Canadian market, this supposedly original low-mile performance car was repainted in factory colors, has the correct GTX appearance package, and even comes with an unrestored underbody that is rust-free and undercoated. There’s a “well maintained” suspension, a fresh dual exhaust, plus powered front disc brakes and steering, along with “a largely original” interior.
More importantly, the car will go “Beep Beep” for its next owner and easily direct attention to the numbers matching drivetrain, consisting of a 440ci V8 engine, a 727 automatic transmission, and a 3.55:1 performance axle. Among the little improvements, we could note the period-correct Sun Super tachometer or the 15-inch aftermarket aluminum wheels featuring raised white letter tires – but the vehicle still has its original, factory 14-inch wheels and even the initial spare tire.
Last, but certainly not least comes the dealership’s asking price. Considering all the above, it will be anyone’s guess if the $54,900 quotation is exactly right or plain outrageous. Alas, we do love the Road Runner details, as well as the gorgeous paint combination, and have seen GTXs that were almost double in price.
Packing a Burnished Red Metallic look combined with a gorgeous white top and Road Runner-branded white stripes, this unit is allegedly one of just 386 produced, according to the used car dealership’s description. Featuring a white interior, it resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with just 27,808 original miles (44,753 km) on the odometer.
Allegedly built for the Canadian market, this supposedly original low-mile performance car was repainted in factory colors, has the correct GTX appearance package, and even comes with an unrestored underbody that is rust-free and undercoated. There’s a “well maintained” suspension, a fresh dual exhaust, plus powered front disc brakes and steering, along with “a largely original” interior.
More importantly, the car will go “Beep Beep” for its next owner and easily direct attention to the numbers matching drivetrain, consisting of a 440ci V8 engine, a 727 automatic transmission, and a 3.55:1 performance axle. Among the little improvements, we could note the period-correct Sun Super tachometer or the 15-inch aftermarket aluminum wheels featuring raised white letter tires – but the vehicle still has its original, factory 14-inch wheels and even the initial spare tire.
Last, but certainly not least comes the dealership’s asking price. Considering all the above, it will be anyone’s guess if the $54,900 quotation is exactly right or plain outrageous. Alas, we do love the Road Runner details, as well as the gorgeous paint combination, and have seen GTXs that were almost double in price.