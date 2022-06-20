Silence Unveils New E-Moto Scooter, S01+ Promises 85-Mile Range

Silence Urban Mobility is dedicated to producing two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles. Based in Barcelona, the Spanish outfit is the only electric motorcycle manufacturer in the region to manufacture its own batteries.
Led by chief executive officer Carlos Sotelo, a gentleman whose passion for motorcycles led him to compete in the Dakar Rally on several occasions, Silence has rolled out an improved version of their S01 e-moto scooter. Based on the well-equipped S01 Connected, the S01+ features the performance equivalent to a 125-cc motorbike. Fitted with a 7.5-kWh electric drive unit, this little thing hits 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds, which is more than adequate for the urban jungle.
Top speed is limited to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour). The S01+ can reach 68 miles per hour (almost 110 kilometers per hour) in the push-to-pass overtaking mode. Switching to Sport mode improves both response and acceleration, but Silence does not mention by how much.
The sixth model in a growing lineup of electric two-wheel vehicles flaunts adjustable suspension, ventilated brake discs from Galfer, Anthracite gray paintwork, red accents, and up to 85 miles (137 kilometers) of range. Standard goodies further include LED exterior lighting, a USB port, regenerative braking, and a hard-wearing textured seat. The 5.6-kWh battery needs six to eight hours to charge using a 240V power socket.
Tipping the scales at 111 kilograms (245 pounds) without the battery, the S01+ has a maximum authorized weight of 320 kilograms (705 pounds). As for pricing, Spanish customers need to shell out €7,550 (approximately $7,950). British customers are charged £6,795 ($8,350) on the road.
“Silence is a stylish and practical alternative to combustion bikes, whether you’re an individual, or business user,” said Tony Lewis, co-founder of Silence UK. “With the S01+, we’re adding extra sports style for those who want their Silence to stand out from the crowd. Production of the S01+ is available in limited numbers, so it’s very much first come first served.”
