1984 Chevrolet K10 Is a Lifted, Dark Blue Bad Boy Hiding a Cool Big Block Secret

Around the same time I was born, General Motors was doing simpler truck things, and one could easily make out a 4x4 Chevrolet in the 1980s pickup truck crowd. Now, aside from the “K” placed in front of the numeral moniker, this 1984 example will also stand out, lifted and proud.
At least, that is the first impression given by this third-generation unit that willingly discards the official “Rounded Line” moniker from GM to actively embrace the fanbase-appointed “Squarebody” nickname. Very few rounded lines are present on this truck, and most will probably appreciate this is the right way to treat such a cool 4x4. With stuff like a lifted suspension setup, big and chunky tires, as well as a 454ci Big Block Chevy V8 under the hood!
But let us start with the beginning and notice this “refreshed, tastefully upgraded, and lifted 1984 Chevrolet K10 4WD short-bed pickup” is looking for a new owner to appreciate its dark blue over blue atmosphere. The truck comes lifted and proud from the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with 99,269 miles (159,758 km) on the odometer, so we already know that it is up and willing for some additional adventures.
Both the exterior and interior look pristine on this Silverado-trimmed K10, and the details only make it prettier or feistier, including the aggressive lift kit, 15-inch eight-hole wheels, and Baja Mickey Thompsons, or the brushed-metal trim from the cockpit. Under the hood, the 454ci big-block mates with an automatic transmission and sends its regards towards the surrounding traffic with help from the “three-quarter-length dual-exhaust system.”
As for the asking price of $34,900, we might argue that it looks subtly restrained. That is valid, especially when compared to other K10 trucks offered by the same dealership – which usually jumped to $50k or even some $70k. Luckily, only the truck was lifted this time around, not the quotation as well…
