Lifted 1987 Chevy K10 Has Dreams of Winter, but It's Sourced From California

Back when General Motors was doing simpler truck things, it was quite easy to make out a 4x4 Chevrolet from the crowd as it sported a “K” in front of a numeral moniker. So, that is how we know this 1987 Chevy K10 does not come unprepared for rough weather conditions.
While many people must have sighed in relief when Lady Winter took her icy and frightful snowy charms and made way for her nicer Lady Spring sibling, some might reminisce about her all year long. However, not everyone who appreciates the cold season also necessarily loves rust and salty decay on their vehicle of choice.
As such, perhaps this vintage ‘87 Chevy K10 Silverado might be perfect for them – if they also appreciate classic GM pickup trucks more than anything else. This former California truck now resides proudly with 56,021 miles (90,157 km for anyone not speaking Imperial figures) on the odometer in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
There, it sparkles rather pristine in White over a Tan interior because we are dealing with “a resurrected, lifted, restored, refreshed, and substantially upgraded, 35-year-old classic short-bed Chevy pickup,” according to the description. Other highlights include the bed-liner protection, 33-inch off-road tires, and even some cockpit goodies such as the reupholstered, vertically pleated vinyl bench seat or the Alpine audio system.
On the other hand, under the hood, the potential next owner will find a completely stock 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine and under the chassis, there’s a rust inhibitor to properly protect the lifted components. Last, but not least, let us share a word or two about the $49,900 asking price. It may sound a bit much at first sight, but we must note that GKM also recently had in its inventory an equally lifted crimson K10 Squarebody, and that one stood even taller at no less than $69,900!
