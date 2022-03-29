One-of-875 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition Is an Absurdly-Priced Orange Temptation

Right now, everyone knows that new and used-car prices are galloping. But that is no reason to succumb so easily to orange-hued TRX temptations and pay almost double the MSRP.
For example, the entry-level 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman used to kick off at just $32,795. Just one model year later the MSRP has risen to $35,900! And that is for the absolute barren 4x2 workhorse. If anyone starts thinking about Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, or Limited 4x4 models, the quotation easily rises to a starting price of $65,195.
Naturally, the current OEM king of the pickup truck industry will rule over its competitors from a $76,880 starting MSRP tower. However, we all know that dealer markups can greatly increase the damage to one’s bank account. Sometimes, these profit-grabbing entities will even try to almost double the woes.
Such is the case here with this alleged “one-of-875 units produced for 2022” Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition. It stands proudly supercharged and virtually new with just 49 miles (79 km) on the odometer in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. By the way, I would not credit too much the collectability value posted here since the description from the dealership later states “only 975 of the performance off-roaders are being built with the special color-themed décor.” Well, the first value was actually the correct answer!
It does sound true that Ram’s TRX is the “Hellcat-powered apex predator” of the full-size pickup truck sector, at least until Ford decides to finally unleash their upcoming F-150 Raptor R into the dune-bashing, rock-crawling wild. Until then, 702 OEM horsepower is all we get when Stellantis mates the coveted 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 with the Ram 1500 truck platform to create their dinosaur-inspired TRX.
As for this example, it looks stunning when dressed up with the Ignition Edition package, which by the way costs just $9,200 to add on top of a 2022 TRX’s manufacturer suggested retail price. That would still equate to $86,080, a quotation that is obviously a far cry from the dealer’s asking price of $143,900!
