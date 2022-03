One-of-875 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition Is an Absurdly-Priced Orange Temptation

For example, the entry-level 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman used to kick off at just $32,795. Just one model year later the MSRP has risen to $35,900! And that is for the absolute barren 4x2 workhorse. If anyone starts thinking about Big Horn, Laramie, Rebel, or Limited 4x4 models, the quotation easily rises to a starting price of $65,195.Naturally, the current OEM king of the pickup truck industry will rule over its competitors from a $76,880 starting MSRP tower . However, we all know that dealer markups can greatly increase the damage to one’s bank account. Sometimes, these profit-grabbing entities will even try to almost double the woes.Such is the case here with this alleged “one-of-875 units produced for 2022” Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition . It stands proudly supercharged and virtually new with just 49 miles (79 km) on the odometer in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. By the way, I would not credit too much the collectability value posted here since the description from the dealership later states “only 975 of the performance off-roaders are being built with the special color-themed décor.” Well, the first value was actually the correct answer!It does sound true that Ram’s TRX is the “Hellcat-powered apex predator” of the full-size pickup truck sector, at least until Ford decides to finally unleash their upcoming F-150 Raptor R into the dune-bashing, rock-crawling wild. Until then, 702 OEM horsepower is all we get when Stellantis mates the coveted 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 with the Ram 1500 truck platform to create their dinosaur-inspired TRX.As for this example, it looks stunning when dressed up with the Ignition Edition package, which by the way costs just $9,200 to add on top of a 2022 TRX’s manufacturer suggested retail price. That would still equate to $86,080, a quotation that is obviously a far cry from the dealer’s asking price of $143,900!