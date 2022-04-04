Cheap 1981 Datsun 210 Wagon Looks Amazing at Almost 200k Miles, There's a Catch

Sure, family-oriented, grocery-getting station wagons are slowly falling out of fashion everywhere, not just (abruptly) in the United States. But wouldn’t that be the perfect moment to stand out in a JDM crowd?
Today, only a small niche of high-performance models occupies our enthusiastic minds, usually. However, if you are looking for a cheap way to stand out in a station wagon crowd the options get seriously reduced these chip-short days. So, perhaps something small and reliable could do the trick.
As such, we must confess to an ironic smile when we noticed this family-oriented, grocery-getting station wagon that proudly dwells across the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors in the company of cool stuff like a one-of-875 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition or a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS featuring the iconic numbers-matching 454, just to have both contemporary and old-school examples.
Alas, just like with the prior two, there is always a catch, which is why the 1981 Datsun 210 Wagon seen here still looks amazing even after almost crossing the 200k-mile mark (196,101 miles/315,594 km, to be more precise!). Well, let us just spill the beans so we can get on with the Brown over Tan business, shall we?
This Datsun 210 (a fourth-generation B310 Nissan Sunny for North America) is formerly a West Coast station wagon that was imported to Washington state and was “often towed behind an RV to various vacation destinations; a considerable number of its 196,101 miles (fewer than 5,000 miles per year on average since new) were accumulated in that fashion,” as per the dealer’s description.
Other highlights include the Nissan 1.4-liter inline-four engine, a five-speed manual transmission, and the Gear BBS-style 14-inch wheels, among other stuff. However, most importantly, this is yet again one of the cheapest cars that got a hero spot on the dealer’s inventory, as the asking price is a mere $12,900!
